Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.