Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Raised by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,846,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,839. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

