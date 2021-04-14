Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the March 15th total of 926,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNOG shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 21,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

