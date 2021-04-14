Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

