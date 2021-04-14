Golden Green Inc. Invests $502,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.46. 666,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.