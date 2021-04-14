Golden Green Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up 0.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 951,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,007,313. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

