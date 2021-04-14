Golden Green Inc. Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises about 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, reaching $714.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $712.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

