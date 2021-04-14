Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 7,005 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,633. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

