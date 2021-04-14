GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 13,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,804,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,500.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

