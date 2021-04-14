Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,037 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,339. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

