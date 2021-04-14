Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 13,495 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 329,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

