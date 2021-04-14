Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $937,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.93. 75,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

