Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 35,289 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,093. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

