GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.76.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.