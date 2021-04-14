Globe Life Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.