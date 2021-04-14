Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $$22.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,674. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

