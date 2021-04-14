Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

