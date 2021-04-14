Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 12,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,716. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

