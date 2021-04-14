Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $320,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $2.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,765,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,648,588. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

