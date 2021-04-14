Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNGBY. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Getinge has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

