GeoPark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,714 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 35,613% compared to the typical volume of 16 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

