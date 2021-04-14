General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 415,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 18,128.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

