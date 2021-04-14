Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

