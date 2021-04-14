Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMDMF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock remained flat at $$1.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

