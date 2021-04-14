GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

