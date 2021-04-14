Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

GTES stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 655,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

