GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $149.80. Approximately 71,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,261,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

