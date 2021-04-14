GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.35.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
