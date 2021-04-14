GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.