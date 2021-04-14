GAMB (GMB) Price Up 233.9% This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 233.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00060872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00633798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037175 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

