Galatasaray Fan Token Price Tops $8.86 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.86 or 0.00014063 BTC on popular exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

