Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $78.30

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $81.67. Galapagos shares last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 2,994 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

