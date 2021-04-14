G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 2,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,553,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

