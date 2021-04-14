FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telenor ASA in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

