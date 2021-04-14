FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ASOS Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for ASOS in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

