FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Increased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.73 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

