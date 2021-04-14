FY2021 EPS Estimates for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Cut by National Bank Financial

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.94 on Monday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

