FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

