FY2021 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Boosted by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

