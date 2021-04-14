FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15).

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of KNDI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

