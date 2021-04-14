FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

FVCB opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million. Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

