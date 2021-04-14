Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $85.68 million and approximately $959,953.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,367.92 or 1.00104438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00126188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001104 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005515 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,113,640 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.