Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.18. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,505,467 shares trading hands.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

