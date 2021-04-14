Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

