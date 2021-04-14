Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FWP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,296. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

