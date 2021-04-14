Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

