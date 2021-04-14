Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $6.03. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 78,127 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.