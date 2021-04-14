Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $198.02

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.02 and last traded at $196.90, with a volume of 2092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

