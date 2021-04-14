Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.34

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 71481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.