FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,466 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

NASDAQ HEC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.