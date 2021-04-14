FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 591,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

